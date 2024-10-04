AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,183 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.67. 6,479,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

