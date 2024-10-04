AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,206 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth approximately $7,953,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 126,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ALSN traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $99.01. The company had a trading volume of 384,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

