AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 30,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.94. 11,251,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,396,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

