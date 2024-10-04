AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VCSH stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $78.78. 2,171,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,952. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

