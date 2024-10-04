AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 995 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.62. 1,013,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,198. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $174.92. The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.34 and its 200 day moving average is $163.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

