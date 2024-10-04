AMI Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

PG traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,869,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $398.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.