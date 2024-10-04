Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $79,500.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,532.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 1,357,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,335 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,385 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 583.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,176,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,758.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,277 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

