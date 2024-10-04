Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $79,500.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,532.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 1,357,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
