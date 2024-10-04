Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 3,607.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 836,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,214,000 after purchasing an additional 264,477 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 174,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 19.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.33. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

