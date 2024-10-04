AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.05. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1,629,855 shares trading hands.
AMTD Digital Stock Down 11.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.
