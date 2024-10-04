Ana Pessoa Sells 3,121 Shares of News Co. (ASX:NWS) Stock

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Free Report) insider Ana Pessoa sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.41 ($18.21), for a total transaction of A$82,425.61 ($56,845.25).
News Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.
News Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
