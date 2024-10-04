Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 4th (AAV, AB, ACM, ADC, AEM, AGI, AIG, AIN, ANGO, AR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 4th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $90.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $131.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.50 to C$56.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $292.00 to $269.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $945.00 to $995.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $86.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $281.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $71.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $94.00 to $86.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $96.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $53.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $31.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $142.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $577.00 to $582.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $93.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $43.00 to $41.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.80.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $133.00 to $137.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $58.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $20.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $390.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $152.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$120.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $108.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $52.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $309.00 to $282.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$35.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $29.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $54.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $198.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$130.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $177.00 to $176.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $123.00 to $126.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $8.50 to $9.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $73.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $182.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$145.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $255.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 300 ($4.01) to GBX 275 ($3.68). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$4.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $109.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $196.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $431.00 to $425.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$260.00 to C$285.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 520 ($6.96) to GBX 470 ($6.29). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $130.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

