Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Biohaven (BHVN)

Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/3/2024 – Biohaven had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Biohaven had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

9/24/2024 – Biohaven had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Biohaven had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Biohaven had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Biohaven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Biohaven had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Biohaven had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Biohaven had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Biohaven is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Biohaven had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Biohaven is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Biohaven was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/19/2024 – Biohaven had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/13/2024 – Biohaven had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Biohaven had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $46.65 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 54,452 shares of company stock worth $2,233,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Biohaven during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 614.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 5.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 52.6% during the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

