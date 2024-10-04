Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) PT at $40.82

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 175,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 166,009 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 210,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

