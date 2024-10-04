Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) PT at $6.63

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several brokerages have commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get BRC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRC

BRC Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BRCC opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $694.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.15. BRC has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BRC

In other BRC news, Director Evan Hafer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $3,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Hafer sold 1,000,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $3,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,468.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $60,392.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,010,884 shares of company stock worth $12,811,468. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BRC by 316.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BRC by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 25.0% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.