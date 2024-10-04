Analysts Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target at $69.13

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enovis by 73.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enovis by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.26. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

