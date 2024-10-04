Analysts Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target at $69.13

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.89.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Shares of ENOV stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.26. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
