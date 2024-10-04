Analysts Set Expectations for Triumph Financial, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 400,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

