Analysts Set Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) PT at $27.58

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.58.
FRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Frontline Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Frontline has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Frontline Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 86.71%.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
