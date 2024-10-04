Analysts Set Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) PT at $27.58

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

FRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 17,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 4,965.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Frontline has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 86.71%.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.