Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price at $45.65

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,680,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.