Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target at $16.63

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,430.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $279,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $84,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $879.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

