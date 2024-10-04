Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $92.67

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 48,193.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,267 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 161,931 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,648 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

