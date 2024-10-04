Analysts Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Target Price at $162.78

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPG opened at $168.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $170.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 421,560 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 480,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,223,000 after purchasing an additional 310,207 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5,778.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 121.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 458,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,758,000 after purchasing an additional 251,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.