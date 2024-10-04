Analysts Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Target Price at $9.46

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAN

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.