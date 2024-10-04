Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT at $35.83

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.