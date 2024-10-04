Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EQT (EQT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EQT (NYSE: EQT) recently:

10/3/2024 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

9/26/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – EQT had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – EQT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

8/14/2024 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

EQT opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

