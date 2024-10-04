AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $33.92. 23,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 325,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $913.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.29.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at $284,517,354. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,836. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.