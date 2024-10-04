Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $124.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

