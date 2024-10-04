Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $128.44.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

