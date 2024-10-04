Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

