Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 2,015 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 43.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

