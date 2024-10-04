Anchor Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

