Anchor Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. Simplify MBS ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.