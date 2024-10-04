Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 201.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,076 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 724,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $9,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $293,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,526,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,526,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.