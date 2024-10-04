Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.92 and a 200-day moving average of $223.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

