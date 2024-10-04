Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $791,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 199,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 112,245 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,164,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after acquiring an additional 136,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

