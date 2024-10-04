Anchor Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 279,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,956,000 after buying an additional 137,935 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

