Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

