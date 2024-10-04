Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,033 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $155,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $354,000.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.83.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
