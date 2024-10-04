Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,033 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $155,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $354,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.