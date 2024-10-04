Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $150.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $149.49 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

