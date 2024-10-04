Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Entegris by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Trading Down 2.1 %

ENTG stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

