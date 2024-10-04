Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

SWKS opened at $96.73 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

