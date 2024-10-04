Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $197.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.66. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $202.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

