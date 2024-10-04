Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,946,000 after acquiring an additional 735,613 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,364,000 after acquiring an additional 556,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,424 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

