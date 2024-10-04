Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 855 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $178.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.