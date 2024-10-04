AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $255.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

