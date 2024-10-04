Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGLOY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Anglo American Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
