Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,147 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.18% of Annaly Capital Management worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NLY stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

