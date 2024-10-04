ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $318.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.33.

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ANSYS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANSS

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $313.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.