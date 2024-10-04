ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

