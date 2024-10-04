Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.59.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR remained flat at $30.26 during trading hours on Friday. 1,083,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $740,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

