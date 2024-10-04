Aon plc Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $347.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $353.54.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.