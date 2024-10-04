Aon plc Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON
AON Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AON opened at $347.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $353.54.
AON Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.